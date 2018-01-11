Portsmouth warship deploys on second mission in a year

SAILORS will be bidding farewell to Portsmouth today as they begin a three-month mission overseas – their second deployment in a year.

HMS Cattistock is to join the Standing Nato Mine Countermeasures Group 1.

The minehunter’s crew will be at sea for three months, tackling intense training sessions and taking part in drills alongside other Nato allies.

Her deployment comes just six months after a lengthy seven-month mission in the Gulf as part of Operation Kipion.

Despite the short break, Lieutenant Commander Charlie Wheen, Cattistock’s captain, said his team was ready.

‘The ship’s company have worked incredibly hard to ready themselves and the ship for operations, and this is particularly noteworthy given that most of us were on operations in the Middle East just a few months ago.’

The Nato task force that Cattistock is joining is responsible for working up units and preparing them for operations in peace time, periods of crisis and war.

Cattistock has been busy in the period between her missions. As well as undergoing routine maintenance, she was also called out to dispose of a Second World War bomb found dangerously close to a major gas pipeline in the North Sea, last year.

Lt Cdr Wheen paid tribute to the friends and family of his crew for their ‘support and sacrifice’, which he said was vital in boosting morale.

Cattistock is expected to leave at about 10am.