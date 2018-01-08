Portsmouth warship deploys to Mediterranean

Have your say

A WARSHIP has left the city to take over as flagship on a NATO deployment.

HMS Duncan has deployed to the Mediterranean to take over in the NATO’s Standing Maritime Group 2.

The Type 45 destroyer left Portsmouth Naval Base at 10am yesterday to resume the role after a three-month stint in charge last year.

She will conduct defence engagement activities alongside our NATO partners and will lead SNMG2 through a series of high profile exercises.

On completion of this tasking, Duncan will sail to the Gulf to take up the UK’s standing commitment to the region.

There she will protect busy shipping lanes by providing a reassuring presence and conducting maritime patrols, and will work with regional and international partners, including the US Navy, on a series of exercises and defence engagement activities.

HMS Duncan will return to her home port later this year.