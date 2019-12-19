Have your say

A NEW warship has made her debut in Portsmouth.

HMS Trent, the third of the Royal Navy’s new second-generation patrol ships, has sailed into the city for the first time.

HMS Trent arrives in Portsmouth for the first time. Photo: Shaun Roster.

The 2,000-tonne vessel’s arrival comes ahead of her bigger sister, HMS Clyde, which will be returning to Portsmouth tomorrow after 12 years in the south Atlantic guarding the Falklands.

Lieutenant Commander James Wallington-Smith, Trent’s captain, said joining the fleet in Portsmouth was a huge moment for the ship and her crew.

He added: ‘It is a great privilege to be the ship's first commanding officer and I am proud of what has been achieved thus far.

‘Trent now enters the next phase which will see her develop into a warship, being made ready for sustained patrol operations in the new year.’

The white ensign is flown for the first time during the colours ceremony on HMS Trent as she arrived in Portsmouth. Photo: LPhot Belinda Alker

READ MORE: HMS Lancaster returns to Portsmouth after refit

Trent's newest sailor, Sub Lieutenant Hugh Brook, was thrilled to be on the ship as she arrived in Portsmouth,

He said: ‘It is an incredible experience to be part of HMS Trent's maiden voyage and I am looking forward to spending more time at sea driving the ship.”

Trent is one of five new second-generation patrol ships being built by the navy.

They are bigger, faster and more capable than their predecessors and can conduct operations from fishery protection, to anti-smuggling border patrols, counter-terrorism and counter-piracy

Operated by a crew of 40, there is space for a further 50 embarked troops or Royal Marines.

The ship’s flight deck can accommodate Wildcat and Merlin helicopters.