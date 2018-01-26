Powerlifter Micky set to take on some of the world’s best at Commonwealth Games

A TALENTED army veteran who lost both his legs in a bomb explosion is set to represent his home nation at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Micky Yule, a former instructor at Horsea Island defence diving school in Portsmouth, will compete in the powerlifting event for Scotland.

Micky Yule, who is supported by Help for Heroes Sports Recovery programme, has been selected as part of the Scottish team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games Picture: Roger Keller

A former Staff Sergeant, Micky served with the Royal Engineers, losing both of his legs above the knee when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2010.

Micky was a part of the army powerlifting team pre-injury and has used the sport as a huge part of his rehabilitation and recovery, culminating in a fourth place at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Now the 39-year-old, of Park Gate, will represent his country once more in the Commonwealth Games in April in Australia.

Speaking about his selection, he said: ‘I’ve dedicated myself to this sport and have worked incredibly hard to get to this point.

‘To be named as a member of the team is a great honour and I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me to reach this point.’

From the point he was injured, Micky knew he wouldn’t be able to continue his career in the army and, while recovering, he began to focus on his future.

A competitive powerlifter pre-injury, Micky was keen to get into the sport.

Seven years on and nearly 50 operations later, he has represented his country on numerous occasions.

His most significant achievement to date was competing on home soil at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games where he finished fourth.

During all of this he has been supported by coaches from Help for Heroes’ sports recovery programme.

‘My coaches, Help for Heroes and my family have been there for me throughout my entire journey,’ Micky added.

‘The next few months are absolutely crucial now and I’ll be focusing on ensuring I’m ready to go out there and perform.

‘I’m excited to be competing on the biggest platform for powerlifting and to show people what we can do.’

The support provided to Micky forms part of Help for Heroes’ partnership with British Weightlifting and the British Paralympic Association to introduce military personnel and veterans to Paralympic Sport.

For details on the programme, please see helpforheroes.org.uk/sports-recovery.