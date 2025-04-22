Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proud families are among those gathered in Old Portsmouth to wave off their loved ones as HMS Prince of Wales heads off on her Indo-Pacific deployment.

The Royal Navy flagship is due to leave at around 12.45pm today (April 22) but large crowds of family, friends and well-wishers are already gathering to say farewell and wish the crew luck.

Among them are Linda Bird and the Griffin family who are waiting to see their son Jason, 20, sail on his first deployment. They travelled all the way from Blackpool to see the carrier.

Linda Bird and the Griffin family waiting to see their son Jason, 20, sail on HMS Prince of Wales in his first deployment. They travelled all the way from Blackpool to see the carrier | The News

Other families also include Paul and Lisa Gater, who are waiting to see Adam Gater AET aboard HMS Prince of Wales. Lisa said it'll be an emotional moment to see him waving and she'll have a lump in her throat. Paul added that he's incredibly proud of his son, as he sets off for his first major deployment

Paul and Lisa Gater, waiting to see Adam Gater AET aboard HMS Prince of Wales. | The News

As previously reported by The News, HMS Prince of Wales will be leading the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) alongside aircraft, surface ships and submarines and hundreds of armed forces personnel will be involved in the operation.

Crowds gather at Hot Walls to say farewell to crew of HMS Prince of Wales | The News

David and Priscilla Herrera, originally from Texas, with a large mural of Jim Witton - NAS Dambusters - as a prank for those on board HMS Prince of Wales | The News

Meanwhile, Bill Rogers and Avril Harbinson from Southampton are also waiting to wave off Avril’s granddaughter and Bill’s great great granddaughter Kiera Gray who is a weapons technician.

Bill Rogers and Avril Harbinson from Southampton waiting to wave off Avril’s granddaughter and Bill’s great great granddaughter Kiera Gray who’s a weapons technician | The News

And Kristie Barker and her son Kit (5) from Gosport are waiting to wave off Adrian Barker who is a chief PTI.

Kristie Barker and her son Kit (5) from Gosport waiting to wave off Adrian Barker who is a chief PTI | The News

The carrier will sail alongside Japan, Australia, India and other nations while on the deployment. Britain's relationship with Canberra is solidified through the AUKUS military partnership between the two nations and the United States.

Several international partners such as Norway will also be joining British sailors on the deployment. The announcement of the flagship sailing to Japan was made in April 2024.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan wished the crew the best of luck and spoke of his pride in the role Portsmouth plays in military operations.

He said: “I join all Portsmouth people in proudly bidding farewell to HMS Prince of Wales as she departs from our city today on one of the biggest deployments yet.

Our aircraft carriers show our nation’s Naval might and I know Portsmouth people will be feeling proud today of the vital role our city plays in pursuing peace and stability both at home and abroad.

“For some in our community, today will also be bittersweet as they say goodbye to their friends and loved ones who will be carrying out such courageous and important work on this deployment.

“On days like today, I am pleased at the action the government has already taken to support Portsmouth’s leading role in making Britain stronger and safer including through crucial new investment to upgrade His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth.”