HMS Prince of Wales: Proud families gather to wave off Navy flagship as she heads on Indo-Pacific deployment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Royal Navy flagship is due to leave at around 12.45pm today (April 22) but large crowds of family, friends and well-wishers are already gathering to say farewell and wish the crew luck.
Among them are Linda Bird and the Griffin family who are waiting to see their son Jason, 20, sail on his first deployment. They travelled all the way from Blackpool to see the carrier.
Other families also include Paul and Lisa Gater, who are waiting to see Adam Gater AET aboard HMS Prince of Wales. Lisa said it'll be an emotional moment to see him waving and she'll have a lump in her throat. Paul added that he's incredibly proud of his son, as he sets off for his first major deployment
As previously reported by The News, HMS Prince of Wales will be leading the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) alongside aircraft, surface ships and submarines and hundreds of armed forces personnel will be involved in the operation.
Meanwhile, Bill Rogers and Avril Harbinson from Southampton are also waiting to wave off Avril’s granddaughter and Bill’s great great granddaughter Kiera Gray who is a weapons technician.
And Kristie Barker and her son Kit (5) from Gosport are waiting to wave off Adrian Barker who is a chief PTI.
The carrier will sail alongside Japan, Australia, India and other nations while on the deployment. Britain's relationship with Canberra is solidified through the AUKUS military partnership between the two nations and the United States.
Several international partners such as Norway will also be joining British sailors on the deployment. The announcement of the flagship sailing to Japan was made in April 2024.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan wished the crew the best of luck and spoke of his pride in the role Portsmouth plays in military operations.
He said: “I join all Portsmouth people in proudly bidding farewell to HMS Prince of Wales as she departs from our city today on one of the biggest deployments yet.
Our aircraft carriers show our nation’s Naval might and I know Portsmouth people will be feeling proud today of the vital role our city plays in pursuing peace and stability both at home and abroad.
“For some in our community, today will also be bittersweet as they say goodbye to their friends and loved ones who will be carrying out such courageous and important work on this deployment.
“On days like today, I am pleased at the action the government has already taken to support Portsmouth’s leading role in making Britain stronger and safer including through crucial new investment to upgrade His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.