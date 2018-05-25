PTSD victim Danny Johnston was a British special forces hero

Have your say

HERO soldier Danny Johnston had been part of one of Britain’s most elite military units supporting the likes of the SAS in secretive missions across the globe.

Danny first served in the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment – Hampshire’s local army unit – completing tours in Iraq and Northern Ireland.

But in about 2010 he joined the SAS’s sister unit, the Special Reconnaissance Regiment (SRR), where he stayed for about five years, sources said.

The team, set up little more than a decade ago, is tasked with completing dangerous recce missions before special forces assault squads attack.

Sources close to Danny said he had dodged several ‘close calls’ during missions overseas.

‘He was the first man in, last man out,’ a senior soldier and close friend of Danny told The News. ‘He would recce the ground before SAS hit groups came in, obliterated and evacuated.

‘He could’ve been a tramp on the side of the road. He’d be directing troops in secretly and directing them out.’

Danny, whose family lives in Bognor Regis, was fluent in Arabic, with friends describing him as ‘one of the smartest people they knew’.

Dad-of-one Simon Poland, of Fareham, served with him in 2PWRR and described him as a ‘leader of men’.

Paying tribute, he said: ‘I had known Danny for 16 years.

‘He was just a wonderful guy. He was the life and soul of the party and had a big heart.’

It’s understood Danny retired from SRR about three years ago before working privately overseas.

His death has since sparked an outpouring of love on social media from family, friends and celebrities.

On Twitter, Coronation Street star Antony Cotton said: ‘Gutted for him, his loved ones and his military family. The struggle with mental health is real.

‘So sad that he never got to see the support that was out there for him. Rest easy, soldier.’

Military Cross holder Trevor Coult added: ‘Your efforts were truly inspiring and showed exactly what it is to be part of the regimental family. RIP Danny.’

Danny’s body was found in woodland at Stoughton Down, near Chichester.