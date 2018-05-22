Pupils learn more about engineering at naval base

A GROUP of young leaders from a school in Hampshire have visited a naval base to learn more about what is available to them post-education.

Students from The Mountbatten School in Romsey went to HMS Sultan in Gosport with the Jon Egging Trust, as part of the trust’s Inspirational Outreach Programme.

At HMS Sultan, the pupils saw what different jobs are on offer in the world of science and engineering.

Science teacher Izzy Ross said: ‘It’s great that the children get hands-on experience within engineering and get to talk to people who actually do these jobs.

‘There’s been a big change that I’ve seen within the children’s communications.

‘In the first session they weren’t very keen to engage with each other, but in the fourth, they’ve got really stuck in straight away and it’s been really positive for all of them.’