QE crew meet their newest ‘sailors’

AS NEW crew members come this has to be one of the most bizarre additions for the Royal Navy.

But that is exactly what happened for the ship’s company of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Twelve members of the aircraft carrier came face-to-face with these life-sized nutcracker statues.

The 1.8m figures were designed by Hampshire artist Deven Bhurke as part of the Wild in Art collection.

All of the sculptures feature at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and will be one of the site’s new attractions over the Christmas holidays. Among the figures includes one inspired by HMS Queen Elizabeth’s crew.

The idea for the new nutcrackers came from a rewritten version of 12 Days of Christmas, sung by Portsmouth Military Wives. The song included references to key moments of 800 years of the Royal Navy.