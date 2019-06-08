THE former commanding officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth has been named in the Queen’s birthday honours.

The Royal Navy’s Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd is set to be made a CBE in recognition of his time as aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth’s first commanding officer.

Mike Eland

He is among 22 sailors and Royal Marines who will be acknowledged.

The senior officer, 51, oversaw the £3.1bn ship’s maiden sea trials and entry into Portsmouth, and the first F-35 landing on the huge carrier’s deck.

Vice Adm Kyd’s honour comes as his successor Nick Cooke-Priest was removed from command.

He said: ‘It was a great privilege to command HMS Queen Elizabeth from the day she left the builder’s yard in Scotland to her first F-35 trials off the United States coast, laying the foundations for her operational life ahead.

‘Bringing her into service as the first of our two new aircraft carriers, as part of our growing fleet, was a truly national endeavour.

‘We should reflect warmly on the extraordinary efforts made across our country and the navy to deliver these magnificent ships across her ship’s company, civilian staff, contractors and many others.

‘On a personal note, it was an honour to command HMS Queen Elizabeth and lead such a brilliant ship’s company through a unique, challenging and at times emotional journey.’

The Queen also honoured Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) Mike Eland.

He is a leading expert on the F-35 and has been made an MBE for returning fast jets to the navy.

The 41-year-old has been recognised for his efforts to introduce the navy’s first stealth fighter into service with the US Marine Corps in South Carolina.

‘It’s an amazing feeling,’ he said. ‘Like anyone, I don’t do my job for recognition and this is completely unexpected.’

Portsmouth-based Commandant General Royal Marines, Major General Charlie Stickland, is to be made Companion of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

Air Engineering Technician Matthew Gallimore – from 845 Naval Air Squadron but currently based at HMS Sultan in Gosport and Portsmouth-based Commander Kevin Robertson will be made an MBE.

And city-based Lieutenant Commander David Cooper will receive the Queen’s Voluntary Reserve Medal (QVRM)