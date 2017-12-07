QUEEN VISIT: Council leader says ‘this is fulfilling a life’s ambition’

The Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Donna Jones, today paid tribute to the Queen, who is visiting the city to commission the new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Cllr Jones said: ‘To be officially receiving Her Majesty today on behalf of the city of Portsmouth is fulfilling a life’s ambition. She is a great role model for so many, dedicated to her country and the Commonwealth.

HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Nigel Foster

‘Today is an historic and important day for the city of Portsmouth and particularly the Royal Navy, of whom I am particularly proud. Thousands of men and women across the city serve as members of the armed forces, and our proud city would not be what it is today if it were not for our long and respected relationship with the armed forces, spanning hundreds of years.’