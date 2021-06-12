The city’s naval base is set to perform a 21-gun salute using ceremonial guns at midday in honour of the Queen’s 95th birthday today.

Gun salutes for the Queen’s official birthday will also be carried out in other areas of the country.

Sailors from Portsmouth Naval Base fire a 41 gun salute on April 10, 2021 in Portsmouth marking the death of His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Chris Eades/Getty Images)

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire a 41-gun royal salute from the East Lawn at Windsor Castle.

And in Green Park, in London, 41 rounds will be fired and 62 rounds will be fired from the Tower of London.

Traditionally, gun salutes are performed on the Queen’s real birthday on April 12, however, these were cancelled this year following the death of her husband Prince Philip on April 9.

Portsmouth Naval Base held a 41-gun salute in honour of Prince Philip on April 10.

Today the Queen will view a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle as part of her birthday celebrations.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron