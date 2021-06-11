New father Lance Sergeant Joshua Andrews, of Portsmouth rushed into action to carry out the funeral duty just days after the birth of his third child, Luella.

He was one of the soldiers of the Grenadier Guards coffin bearer party who carried Prince Philip’s casket during the funeral at Windsor Castle in April – in a ceremony that was broadcast across the globe.

Joshua, 29, is now to receive the Victoria Medal for his efforts, having been personally selected by Her Majesty as part of a rare set of awards honouring what would have been her late husband’s 100th birthday this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lance Sergeant Joshua Andrews, 29, of Portsmouth, has been honoured by the Queen for his involvement in the funeral of her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: British Army

‘Being in The Queen’s Company for as long as I have, it meant the world that I had the honour to lift and carry Her Majesty’s husband,’ said Joshua. ‘It is something that will go down in history and my little girls will grow up knowing that their dad was a part of it.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron