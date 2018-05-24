Readers pay tribute to veteran Danny Johnston after body is found near Chichester

Have your say

READERS have paid their respects to Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Danny Johnston after his body was found yesterday afternoon.

Police officers confirmed that 35-year-old war hero had been found in a wooded area at Stoughton Down, near Chichester.

The news of Danny’s disappearance sparked an immediate response from family, friends and fellow soldiers of his former regiment, the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment (PWRR), as more than 30 volunteers searched key areas across Sussex and Hampshire in their bid to find him.

Now, readers of The News have paid tribute to Danny.

Nicola Foster said: ‘So sad how when our service men and women leave the service that no help is given to them.

‘They should be the first to get help with support of mental health housing employment etc. Thoughts go to the family and friends of this young man.’

Kerstin Newton said: ‘Another poor soul lost thanks to our failed society.’

Dave Pearce said: ‘Rest easy sir, very sad news indeed. Hope you’re at peace now.’

Theresa Harvey said: ‘Such a sad ending. Really hoped he would be found safe’

Jo Trueman said: ‘Condolences to your family and friends. I hope you find the peace now that you couldn’t find before.

‘If anyone is suffering mentally or emotionally, please seek help.’