Recap all the updates as HMS Prince of Wales was commissioned in Portsmouth

HMS Prince of Wales has been commissioned in a ceremony at the naval base in Portsmouth.

His Royal Highness Prince Charles attended and it comes less than a week after the Royal Navy’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier was reunited with her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Cornwall – the ship's lady sponsor – is also attended the ceremony in Portsmouth. Today also marks the 78th anniversary of the sinking of the last battleship named Prince of Wales. Recap all the updates from the commissioning ceremony at Portsmouth naval base today in our blog here:

Prince Charles. Picture: Habibur Rahman