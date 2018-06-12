REGIONAL: Watch moment First World War shell is detonated

THIS is the moment a shell from the First World War was detonated in a controlled explosion.

The ordinance from between 1914 and 1918 was found in the River Itchen last Friday, causing roads in the surrounding area to be closed off for much of the day.

The shell being detonated.

The shell was found by a man with a metal detector near Winchester city centre just after 1.30pm.

A spokeswoman for Winchester City Council said: ‘We want to thank the Royal Logistic Corps, Hampshire Constabulary and our own staff for their quick response.

‘We want to give a special thanks also to our residents and visitors for their patience while the incident was dealt with.’