Residents across the area are preparing to remember the soldiers who have laid down their lives for their country.

Remembrance Sunday events will take place across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas next week.

Here’s what is going on in your community:

Saturday November 9

Portchester

- Portchester Precinct - from 10.15 (Volunteers Needed)

Sunday November 10

Portsmouth

- Guildhall Square Portsmouth - Royal British Legion Portsmouth - 10.15am with a service at St. Mary's Church at 2.30pm

- Royal British Legion Rider's Branch service, Portsmouth Naval War Memorial, Southsea 10am-12pm

- Salvation Army Church, 84 Albert Rd, Portsmouth 6-7.30pm

- British Legion Service of Remembrance, St. Mary's Church, Fratton Rd, Portsmouth 3-4pm

- Portsmouth Grammar School Remembrance Concert ('A special concert of commemoration') in Portsmouth Cathedral, 10pm - tickets £10

Fareham

- Royal Armouries Fort Nelson Museum, Fareham (special firing of WW2 artilery), 10.45-11.15

Gosport

- Gosport War Memorial Hospital with 'Gosport Solent Brass', 9.30am-12pm

Horndean

- Horndean Village Sqaure, Horndean Parish Council Remembrance, 10.50-11.15am

- St. Mary Parish details from their website - There will be an act of Remembrance at all 3 churches. These will take place in the context of the Sunday Eucharist starting at: 9:30am – St Wilfrid’s and St Faith’s, 10:00am – St Mary’s.

Havant

- Town parade from 10.40 and St Faith's Church, Havant British Legion 10.45-11.15

Hayling Island

- Parade from car park at Elmgrove 9.15 Parade 10.20 cenotaph 10.45-11.15 over to St. Mary's until 12.00

Bishop Waltham

- Parade along High Street from 10.30am to St George's Square until 12.00

Monday November 11

- The University of Portsmouth Chaplaincy Remembrance Service, Nuffield Centre, 10.45-11.30am

