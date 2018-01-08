Royal British Legion backs Portsmouth bumper Remembrance line-up

ONE of the nation’s biggest armed forces charities has thrown its weight behind Portsmouth’s bumper Remembrance plans.

Bosses at the Royal British Legion (RBL) – which stages the annual Poppy Appeal – are backing the city’s commemorations this year.

And the charity has today issued its own plea to the city and surrounding communities to get involved.

It comes as the organisation revealed its own national effort to remember the millions from Britain killed in the conflict – and those who helped to rebuild the country after the war.

The legion is urging people to join its ‘Thank You’ to those who served during the war, in whatever capacity.

During the war’s centenary commemorations, the charity is asking for communities to come together to express their gratitude for those who gave themselves to the war and its aftermath.

James France, RBL’s area manager for Dorset and Hampshire, said: ‘What Portsmouth is doing is fantastic, and we are fully behind the city’s efforts.

‘We want communities to unite together in the biggest possible way, to not only explore the city’s heritage and role at the time; but also to thank all those who contributed whether it be the servicemen or members of the public on the Home Front.

‘We should remember all those who gave their all for our tomorrow.’

As part of the charity’s campaign, it is asking people to host their own commemorations or thank-you events during the final 100-day period of the centenary year.

Running from August 8 to November 11, the appeal aims to unite communities, sports groups, schools, religious organisations, offices and everything in between to stage their own events.

The legion’s director general, Charles Byrne, said the end of the war centenary was a chance ‘for each of us to say thank you in our own ways’ and to remember those who gave their lives.

He added it was also an opportunity to reflect on those who came back and helped rebuild the nation.

For details on the scheme, see rbl.org.uk/thankyou.