Royal British Legion hunts for helpers in Portsmouth to knit a mega poppy

KNITTING a giant poppy and placing it on Portsdown Hill is just one of the ambitious plans a charity has set out to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The Royal British Legion is hoping to use Portsmouth as one of its main spectacles for this year’s commemoration.

Top officials within the organisation have revealed their proposals as they seek to make this year’s event one of the biggest in its history.

And as part of the scheme, they are appealing directly to Portsmouth in recruiting an army of 100 volunteers to help raise thousands of pounds for the charity’s Poppy Appeal as part of its new ‘100 Club’ team.

Sarah Ferris, community fundraiser for South Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said the team would support existing helpers.

She added: ‘We are looking to do something amazing here in Portsmouth and we need the public’s help to make this happen.

‘This year is the 100th year of the end of the First World War and although those people who fought in it have now passed on their memories should never be forgetton.

‘We should never forget the sacrifices that they made in order for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today.’

The Legion is calling on volunteers of all ages to sign up and join their appeal.

Charity chiefs are also on the hunt for knitting groups to help them in creating a giant poppy, which they hope to fix to Portsdown Hill in time for this year’s Remembrance.

Organisers are urging community groups from across the area, as well as those elsewhere in the nation, to get in touch.

The ambition would be to create a Poppy large enough to be seen from Portsmouth.

Sarah added: ‘We want as many people as possible taking part in this year’s commemoration.’

Cash raised from the Poppy Appeal funds the Royal Britsh Legion’s work to support the armed forces community.

To find out how to join either of this year’s efforts, email Sarah at: sferris@britishlegion.org.uk or visit britishlegion.org.uk and search ‘get involved’