The Royal Navy has a diverse and versatile fleet – with many ships calling Portsmouth their home.
Links between the Royal Navy and the city is indisputable, with thousands of families in the city having some sort of connection, either in the past or present. Many of the force’s ships are based in the city and have it as their home port.
This includes huge aircraft carriers, advanced destroyers, frigates and smaller Archer-class vessels. Even now, the Royal Navy is continuing to expand its fleets, planning to launch five new Type 31 ships by 2030.
Here are 21 Portsmouth-based ships.
1. HMS Queen Elizabeth (RO8)
HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most powerful vessel at the Royal Navy's disposal. It has state-of-the-art weapons and communication systems, and has the capability to carry 40 aircraft. Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. HMS Prince of Wales (RO9)
The £3.2bn aircraft carrier and Nato flagship weighs 65,000 tonnes and can carry a crew of 700. On deployment, 40 holicopters can be carried and embarked. Photo: LISA FERGUSON
3. HMS Duncan (D37)
HMS Duncan is a Type 45 destroyer which has a ship's company of over 280 personnel. In 2019, she was deployed alongside French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle on Operation Inherent Resolve. The vessel provided to the Carrier Strike Group GAN 19 during operations against ISIS off the coast of Syria. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
4. HMS Dragon (D35)
HMS Dragon has sailed over 7,000 nautical miles and has a crew of over 200. She was previously part of Operation Westlant, which put the ships in the Carrier Strike Group through its paces on the eastern seaboard of America. Photo: L(Phot) Dave Jenkins