She has already been on a number of adventures, from her first arrival in Portsmouth through to her deployment to the east coast of the U.S, through to becoming the fleet flagship and finally departing on her maiden operational deployment.
Here are pictures of the aircraft carrier over the years.
1. HMS Queen Elizabeth being built
A ship builder works on a section of HMS Queen Elizabeth at BAE Systems in Portsmouth in December 2010. She was built in parts at sites across the country including our city, Glasgow and Rosyth. Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire
2. Construction work continues
Parts of the HMS Queen Elizabeth in construction with Portsmouth Naval Base in December 2010. Picture: Sarah Standing (104168-1047)
3. Faces of the people who helped build HMS QE
Nick East, mechanical manager and Kevin Lee, electrical manager, infront of parts of the HMS Queen Elizabeth in construction with Portsmouth Naval Base in 2010. Picture: Sarah Standing (104168-1126)
4. HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Scotland
The pieces of HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived in Rosyth to be assembled in 2012. Picture: Freelance
