Royal Navy Admiral inspects HMS Colllingwood’s ceremonial team during divisions training 

STOOD in neat rows, sailors from HMS Collingwood stand bolt-upright as they are inspected by one of the Royal Navy’s most senior officers.

Rear Admiral Will Warrender, flag officer sea training, was the guest of honour at the Fareham naval base during its termly divisions.

As well as inspecting the guard, the top officer took the salute from the platoons during a ceremony on the base's parade ground and spoke to sailors.

The spectacle was all part of the build up to Collingwood’s ceremonial divisions in July, which will see hundreds of sailors taking part.

The pop and ceremony was given a musical backdrop by the team from Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Band Collingwood.

Speaking afterwards, Admiral Warrender said it was a ‘privilege’ to be the guest of honour and added: ‘I am always delighted to have the opportunity to witness the effort and commitment the staff and trainees demonstrate when conducting divisions.’

HMS Collingwood’s ceremonial divisions will take place on Friday, July 19.