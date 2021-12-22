Over 100 locals and their guests enjoyed the festivities at the Jingle Bell Rock concert, organised by British Armed Forces charity The Not Forgotten.

The event was under strict Covid-19 measures, but still brought festive fun to everyone involved.

Brigadier James Stopford, CBE, CEO of The Not Forgotten said despite putting traditional Christmas plans on hold, the party was a great success.

Royal Navy and Armed Forces veterans were treated to a Christmas concert at HMS Excellent, organised by The Not Forgotten.

He said: ‘We improvised, adapted and overcome the obstacles.

‘We brought some much-needed cheer, fun and entertainment to those that have served our country by offering them some early Christmas celebrations.’

Jingle Bell Rock concert took place at the stone frigate, in Portsmouth Harbour,.

Performers played a varied set to the guests at HMS Excellent, all while they enjoyed interactive games and a hog roast.

The organisers aimed to boost the morale of residents struggling with loneliness and isolation.

Professional entertainers performed a variety Christmas songs while veterans enjoyed the show from in and around their cars.

Guests were able to dance the afternoon away in safety, as each bubble was socially distanced.

Interactive games such as ‘singo bingo’ and a number plate raffle were organised and a hog roast was served to everyone.

The Not Forgotten charity have organised several concerts throughout the UK.

They support the Armed Forces community by organising social activities and challenge holidays to combat isolation and loneliness.

Serving and former members of the Armed Forces can learn more about the charity on their website, or by calling 0207 730 2400.

