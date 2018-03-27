Royal Navy appoints its new Second Sea Lord in Portsmouth

Have your say

BRITAIN has a new deputy in charge of the Royal Navy.

Vice Admiral Anthony Radakin has been appointed as the new Second Sea Lord.

He is now responsible for the delivery of the naval service’s current and future personnel, equipment and infrastructure.

He takes over from Vice Admiral Sir Jonathan Woodcock who stepped down from it earlier this week.

Vice Adm Radakin was officially presented the new title at a ceremony on HMS Victory, yesterday, attended by a guard from HMS Collingwood and a contingent from the Royal Marines Band Portsmouth.

Previous to this, Vice Adm Radakin was the commander of UK maritime forces. He joined the navy in 1990 and has served across the globe including in Iraq. He has a wife and four children.