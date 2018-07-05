Royal Navy bands to march on Portsmouth for spectacular free show

Have your say

THE sound of marching music will echo through Portsmouth this week as nine bands from naval hubs take to the stage.

The annual Royal Naval Volunteer Band Association Festival will be kicking off on Saturday at Portsmouth’s Guildhall.

The musicians from across the Senior Service have spent months fine-tuning their performance.

Starting at 9am, the bands will be showing off their marching skills in a free show at Guildhall Square.

Then from 1pm the men and women will head inside the city centre building to perform a free concert .

The pipes and drums of the Royal Navy Pipe Band Association will provide extra entertainment during intervals at 10.20am and 2.40pm.