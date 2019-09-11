A live World War Two hand grenade was discovered on the shore by a beachcomber looking for glass bottles.
Coastguards were alerted after the man stumbled upon the unexploded device half-buried at the high-water mark in Lymington.
After close inspection they called in the Royal Navy’s Portsmouth-based bomb disposal team, who set up an exclusion zone and detonated the grenade in a controlled explosion.
The explosive was identified as a hand grenade that dates back to the Second World War, and was described as ‘live and unstable’.
Beachcombers have now been warned to take care when scouring the coastline.
A Lymington Coastguard spokesperson said: ‘It was quite unusual as it was not the stereotypical pineapple shape with the external pin, so it’s not so easy to identify as a grenade but fortunately this person did.
‘Although this type of ordnance is quite rare in this area, we would warn beachcombers to be alert.’