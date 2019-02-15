Royal Navy brothers prove a smash-hit in the boxing ring at HMS Sultan clash against British Army 

TWO brothers have clinched victories in the boxing ring fighting for the Royal Navy.

Engineering Technicians (Marine Engineering) Jake Murray, 22, and his young sibling Joel, 17, both romped to victory during a fight night at HMS Sultan.

The pair were part of a combined navy team taking on soldiers from the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME).

Jake, who lives in Portsmouth and had his naval boxing debut in 2016, said he and his brother used to box together before they joined the navy.

He added: ‘It was incredible that two years later we were both able to stand in the ring together celebrating our victories.’

Joel, who joined the navy in March, has just completed his 30 weeks of specialist engineering training at HMS Sultan in preparation to join the new aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. He said: ‘ It’s been great to get to fight, and to know what it actually feels like to win for myself.

‘Now I can’t wait to join Prince of Wales and get out to sea.’