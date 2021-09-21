Royal Navy: F-35 jets practice night flying on HMS Prince of Wales

FIGHTERS jets on HMS Prince of Wales have been practicing night flying.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:15 pm

The Queen Elizabeth-class carrier departed Portsmouth earlier in the month after a brief stay in her home port.

Prince of Wales left at the start of September to head up to the Scottish coast to take part in the Europe’s largest military exercise for the first time.

Last week, the carrier and her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth carried out simultaneous jet operations despite being thousands of miles apart.

HMS Prince of Wales is continuing to carry out F-35 flight trials.

The carrier’s official account tweeted: 'Just day flying? Oh no, we’re night qualified as well!’

The account also shared photos of F-35 jets at night on the flight deck of Prince of Wales.

HMS Prince of Wales pictured previously departing Portsmouth Naval Base. Photo: Paul Currie

