Royal Navy families given rare tour of HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth for open day

RELATIVES of those working at Portsmouth Naval Base have been given a glimpse of what life in like for their loved ones in the Royal Navy.

Hundreds of people poured into the military establishment as part of the navy’s latest families day event.

Yes sir! Mikey Copeman pictured saluting in a Harrier cockpit simulator on display set up in front of HMS Dragon during the Portsmouth Families Day held. Photo: LPhot Unaisi Luke

Relatives were given harbour tours of the fleet before many packed into the Senior Service’s future flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, to have a look around of the £3.1bn warship.

People were given a rare glimpse inside the 65,000-tonne leviathan’s control towers, hangar and had a chance to walk Queen Elizabeth’s four-acre flight deck.

James Chapman – whose sister works on the naval base – bought his five-year-old son, Tom, along to enjoy the fun.

He said: ‘We had a brilliant day. There were lots of ships to see and we couldn't believe the size of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Pictured: Frankie Watson and brothers, Luca and Leo Alford compete in a race activity set up in front of HMS Dragon. Photo: LPhot Unaisi Luke

‘Tom has been so excited to see everything and he has had the best day, everyone was really friendly and he had a great time sitting in the captains' chairs and playing with the divers in the tank.’

Other vessels to open their doors for the families included included £1bn destroyer HMS Dragon, Fishery Protection Squadron ship HMS Medway and HMS Tyne.

While on the dockside the families were treated to fairground rides, as well as activities such as laser quest and go-karts.

Elsewhere, Royal Navy divers provided a tank where they played naughts and crosses with children, Royal Marines demonstrated their kit and equipment and the Royal Navy police showed off their vehicles.