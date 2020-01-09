Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster returns to Portsmouth after Christmas duties

Royal Navy warship HMS Westminster arrived back in Portsmouth Naval Base on Firiday, August 9, after five months on exercise with NATO Standing Maritime Group One. ''Picture: Sarah Standing (090819-2834)
A ROYAL Navy warship has returned to Portsmouth following duties guarding Britain’s coastline.

Type 23 frigate HMS Westminster sailed back into Portsmouth Naval Base following a stint of duty over the Christmas and New Year period.

The 4,900-tonne warship is one of the navy’s 13 frigates and is one of Senior Service’s state-of-the-art submarine-hunting specialists. 

Westminster is armed with Sea Ceptor missiles as well as anti-ship missiles and torpedoes that can target underwater boats. She also has a 4.5in naval gun and an assortment of small arms.