Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster returns to Portsmouth after Christmas duties

A ROYAL Navy warship has returned to Portsmouth following duties guarding Britain’s coastline.

Type 23 frigate HMS Westminster sailed back into Portsmouth Naval Base following a stint of duty over the Christmas and New Year period.

The 4,900-tonne warship is one of the navy’s 13 frigates and is one of Senior Service’s state-of-the-art submarine-hunting specialists.

Westminster is armed with Sea Ceptor missiles as well as anti-ship missiles and torpedoes that can target underwater boats. She also has a 4.5in naval gun and an assortment of small arms.