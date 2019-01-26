A NEW finance director has been appointed for the Royal Navy.

University of Oxford alumnus Nick Donlevy will be overseeing the Senior Service’s spending.

The current deputy director, health and social care at the treasury, Mr Donlevy will join the naval next month and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

‘I am delighted to have been selected to be the next finance director for the Royal Navy and I’m really looking forward to being part of the leadership team of the Royal Navy and of the wider Ministry of Defence finance community,’ he said.

Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Tony Radakin, said: ‘I look forward to welcoming Nick and working with him over the coming months as we continue to work towards delivering the Navy’s transformation programme and proposition.’

Mr Donlevy previously worked for the strategy finance team in the Department for Education.