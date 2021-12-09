Royal Navy: Latest updates as HMS Queen Elizabeth, HMS Diamond and HMS Defender set to return to Portsmouth
HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to return to Portsmouth later today.
The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship will finally sail back into her home port after seven months at sea on her first operational mission.
HMS Diamond and HMS Defender, which were part of the Carrier Strike Group, will also be arriving back in Portsmouth today.
According to shipping movements published by the Queen’s Harbour Master, Queen Elizabeth will pass the Nab Tower in the Solent at about 2.30pm.
The main harbour channel will be closed to outbound shipping from 2.50pm while the carrier manoeuvres her way in, and will remain so until 4.50pm.
Queen Elizabeth is expected to be alongside at about 3.20pm.
The best spots to watch the carrier and the other ships sail back into Portsmouth include the Square Tower and the Round Tower – although you should expect them to be busy as they are popular.
We will bring you all the latest updates and reaction throughout today in our live blog.
You can find the blog at the bottom of this article.
Live updates as HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth
Last updated: Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 11:20
- Carrier to return after first operational mission
- Deployment has taken QE to the Far East
- HMS Diamond and HMS Defender also set to return
HMS Queen Elizabeth's maiden mission to the Far East a 'huge success'
Lessons have been learned about deploying the Royal Navy’s mighty carrier strike group across the globe following the breakdown of a £1bn warship within the task force, a defence boss has said.
Jon Pearson, director of warship support at BAE Systems in Portsmouth, insisted aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maiden mission to the Far East and back had been a ‘massive success’.
Royal Navy doubles its training capacity for women
The Royal Navy has doubled its training capacity for women to push for 25 per cent representation in three years.
Currently one in six sailors passing out of the navy’s basic training base is a woman – with efforts underway for the navy to have one quarter female capacity by 2025.
Welcome home HMS Diamond!
