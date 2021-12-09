Royal Navy: Latest updates as HMS Queen Elizabeth, HMS Diamond and HMS Defender set to return to Portsmouth

HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to return to Portsmouth later today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:14 am

The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship will finally sail back into her home port after seven months at sea on her first operational mission.

HMS Diamond and HMS Defender, which were part of the Carrier Strike Group, will also be arriving back in Portsmouth today.

Read More

Read More
Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth's maiden mission to the Far East a 'huge success...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Family of John Harris waiting at Portsmouth Naval Base for him to return. Picture: Habibur Rahman

According to shipping movements published by the Queen’s Harbour Master, Queen Elizabeth will pass the Nab Tower in the Solent at about 2.30pm.

The main harbour channel will be closed to outbound shipping from 2.50pm while the carrier manoeuvres her way in, and will remain so until 4.50pm.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to be alongside at about 3.20pm.

SEE ALSO: First of Royal Navy carrier strike group arrives home signalling imminent arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth to Portsmouth

The best spots to watch the carrier and the other ships sail back into Portsmouth include the Square Tower and the Round Tower – although you should expect them to be busy as they are popular.

We will bring you all the latest updates and reaction throughout today in our live blog.

You can find the blog at the bottom of this article.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Live updates as HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth

Last updated: Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 11:20

  • Carrier to return after first operational mission
  • Deployment has taken QE to the Far East
  • HMS Diamond and HMS Defender also set to return
Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 11:20

HMS Queen Elizabeth's maiden mission to the Far East a 'huge success'

HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Arabian Sea. Photo: UK MOD

Lessons have been learned about deploying the Royal Navy’s mighty carrier strike group across the globe following the breakdown of a £1bn warship within the task force, a defence boss has said.

Jon Pearson, director of warship support at BAE Systems in Portsmouth, insisted aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maiden mission to the Far East and back had been a ‘massive success’.

Read the full story here

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 11:08

Royal Navy doubles its training capacity for women

The Royal Navy has doubled its training capacity for women to push for 25 per cent representation in three years.

Currently one in six sailors passing out of the navy’s basic training base is a woman – with efforts underway for the navy to have one quarter female capacity by 2025.

Read the full story here

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 10:58

Welcome home HMS Diamond!

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 10:51

Pictures of HMS Diamond returning to Portsmouth

All pictures from Alex Shute

HMS Diamond
HMS Diamond
HMS Diamond
HMS Diamond
Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 10:40

HMS Diamond and HMS Defender side by side

HMS Defender and HMS Diamond

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 10:35

More pictures of HMS Diamond

HMS Diamond

Picture: Alex Shute

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 10:30

More pictures of HMS Diamond

HMS Diamond in the Solent
Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 10:28

Message from HMS Diamond’s CO

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 10:26

Families reunited!

HMS Defender

Sharisia Clarke with Jamane 6

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 10:22

HMS Defender

Jenni Smith and Evelyn 7 embrace as HMS Defender returns home.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthRoyal NavyHMS Queen ElizabethCarrier Strike Group