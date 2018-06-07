Royal Navy-led taskforce deals a blow to terror groups and drug gangs with Gulf raids

Have your say

DRUG gangs and terror groups were dealt a blow to their funding after thousands of kilograms of hashish were seized in a Royal Navy-led operation in the Gulf.

Combined Task Force 150 (CTF150), commanded by a UK team, oversaw three successful drugs busts in three days this week, all carried out by the Australian Navy ship HMAS Warramunga.

The first bust was on Sunday and authorised by Royal Navy Commodore Steve Moorhouse, the commander of CTF150 and officers seized 3,253Kg.

Then, on Monday, a search of another vessel revealed an illegal cargo of 2,593Kg.

The final raid was on Tuesday, with 40Kg of hashish seized.

Cmdr Moorhouse – who is the future Captain of Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales – said: ‘It remains business as usual for CTF150 as we continue our important and enduring mission to ensure the Western Indian Ocean remains the sole preserve of legitimate seafarers.’