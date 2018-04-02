Royal Navy mum raises £4k for Portsmouth Down Syndrome charity

A MOTHER has helped to raise thousands of pounds for a charity that supports her disabled son.

Royal Navy sailor Rebecca Fyans staged awareness events at Portsmouth’s Guildhall and navy HQ to increase the understanding of Down Syndrome.

The Leading Writer is a mum to five-year-old Sebby, who has Down Syndrome. She is also a trustee and new parent liaison for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association support group.

As part of World Down Syndrome Day she held a coffee morning at the Guildhall, raising £4,000 and a similar event at navy command on Whale Island where the proceeds are yet to be counted.

Rebecca was thrilled by the support and said: ‘We were so excited to be able to host these coffee sessions to be able to celebrate the day and help people to understand a bit more about Down Syndrome.

‘We had an amazing time at the Guildhall where we raised a significant amount of money and made some key contacts at the council to be able to help with support for our group in the future.

‘We also held a special screening of a film called The Sanctuary at The Vue which further helped with fundraising and building awareness and I have been so pleased with all the support everyone has given me throughout.

‘I am proof that you can have a child with special needs while serving in the military and still being able to work full time – the Royal Navy has been incredibly supportive to me.’

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

The money will help Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, which supports families of children with the condition across the city.

To donate to the charity, text PDSA21 plus the amount to 70070. Or for more details, visit portsmouthdsa.org