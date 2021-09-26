Frances Bond. Picture: RN

Ahead of No Time To Die finally bursting onto screens across the globe, the navy conferred 53-year-old Craig an honorary commission as a commander in the Royal Navy.

The honorary title matches his silver screen persona’s commission with James Bond also a naval commander in the films.

But tucked away at naval headquarters in Portsmouth is the city’s own Bond.

Her name’s Bond, lieutenant commander Frances Bond – and she was invited to meet superstar Craig before the film launched.

She joined as a warfare officer before specialising in hydrography and meteorology – earning a degree in science while serving in the senior service.

Lt Cdr Bond is currently working in Portsmouth naval headquarters in an undisclosed role, prompting some speculation online she may have more in common with 007 than has been publicly acknowledged.

But she has been in the limelight, and was invited to meet Daniel Craig ahead of No Time To Die releasing in the UK on September 30.

In a social media post, Lt Cdr Bond – who is a rank junior to the fictional Bond – said: ‘I joined the Royal Navy because it offered a purposeful career with opportunities for travel and the possibility of adventure, I wanted to stay for as long as I was enjoying myself… and I still am!

‘There have been tough times and challenges along the way but it has been an enormously fulfilling career so far.

‘I joined as a warfare officer and specialised in Hydrography and Meteorology, gaining a science degree whilst serving. I have worked as a forecaster, supported front line operations and currently work in a role within the RN’s headquarters.

‘Two years onboard HMS Protector, deploying to the Antarctic was outstanding and a career highlight.

‘Experiencing the sheer majesty of glaciers, ice floes, penguins, seals and sharks, high seas and blizzards as part of my day job was phenomenal. Other deployments and trips in Europe, the USA, Canada, Brazil, Malaysia and the Caribbean have given me fabulous experiences and a bit of sunshine.

‘When I joined I assumed it would be impossible to manage a family life alongside this career but now as a new parent I am excited looking ahead to achieve a balance as the RN continues to transform and modernise.

‘The chance to broaden my experiences into the personnel area have ensured variety and satisfaction. The unique fraternity of the people I work with and the friends I have made along the way make it far more than just a job.

‘For someone considering joining I would say: the training and the professional development opportunities together with the variety of roles you will carry out will set you up for success regardless of how long you serve.’

