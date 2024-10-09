Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A naval pilot has been honoured for saving six lives by carrying out an emergency landing despite his helicopter malfunctioning.

Lieutenant Dan Burnett and his crew were tasked with flying three patients ashore from HMS Queen Elizabeth to a hospital in Newcastle during training in the North Sea. The routine medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) in September last year soon took a turn for the worse.

At 35 miles into the 115-mile journey, their Wildcat helicopter from 847 Naval Air Squadron - normally assigned to supporting Royal Marines - suffered a severe fault as one of the engines. It became stuck on a very high-power setting and refused to respond. Rotors were turning at dangerously elevated speeds and significant risk of catastrophic rotor overspeed during any abrupt manoeuvres - resulting in an engine failure.

Lt Burnett planned decided to divert the helicopter back to HMS Queen Elizabeth’s flight deck, but this was not possible due to the number of other aircraft on the flight deck. The heroic pilot devised a plan to to reconfigure the aircraft’s flight profile to safely lose height and reduce speed. He managed this while controlling the aircraft with a malfunctioning engine.

Lt Burnett executed a series of 'S' turns to manage the closure rate on the ship while maintaining a controllable approach path. When the helicopter was parallel with the carrier, he maintained the aircraft at a hover. Lt Burnett closed the fuel valve on the faulty engine to reduce its power and allow for a safe landing. Three crew members and three MEDEVAC patients on board were unharmed due to his efforts.

Lt Burnett’s decision making, professionalism and composure earned him an individual commendation for ‘meritorious actions in rescuing others’ from the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society at its 2024 Skill and Gallantry Awards. The pilot said the entire crew on the aircraft should be praised for their efforts. He added: “Dealing with the emergency was an absolute team effort and I was lucky to have an experienced crew: Lieutenant Stu Jump and Petty Officer Aircrewman Luke Philips were instrumental in enabling the safe recovery of the aircraft.”

The society’s Chief Executive, Captain Justin Osmond, said: “Lieutenant Burnett’s exceptional technical acumen, outstanding airmanship, and calm leadership in the face of a severe emergency undoubtedly prevented a life-threatening situation from escalating. His quick and decisive measures protected the lives of those on board and preserved the helicopter for future operations. His remarkable captaincy during this complex emergency reflects the finest traditions of the Fleet Air Arm. Lt Burnett is fully deserving of an Individual Commendation for his heroic and exemplary actions.”