Royal Navy's Fleet Auxiliary announces strike action over pay

HUNDREDS of workers supporting the Royal Navy will go on strike, a trade union has confirmed.

Staff from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA), headquartered in Portsmouth, have voted to go on strike after a pay dispute.

According to the RMT union, a 1.5 per cent pay rise had been imposed – which general secretary Mick Cash says is not enough to ‘keep pace with the cost of living’.

The RFA supports and supplies the Royal Navy by providing logistical and operational support.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: ‘The pay award for Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel for 2018/19 was in accordance with Treasury guidance, and we will continue to work with the RMT for a solution.

‘While these discussions continue, RFA operations are unaffected and they continue to support the Royal Navy and British interests around the world.’

The MoD says pay for 2019/20 will also be discussed with maritime trade unions.