Royal Navy's new simulator gives Gosport trainees a crucial advantage

A NEW minesweeping simulator has been unveiled at a naval base in Gosport.

The HMS Huntsman simulator was formally opened at HMS Sultan by Commodore Simon Huntington OBE.

Inside the HMS Huntsman simulator at HMS Sultan, Gosport. Picture: PO Phot Nicola Harper

It is designed to give trainees an up-to-date training programme for its namesake vessel, a mine counter measure vessel (MCMVs).

READ MORE: Watch the historic moment an F-35 takes off from HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth

Inside the simulator, engineering officers and technicians will learn the ropes of the ship’s propulsion engines, which include both electronic engine management systems and a sophisticated electronic system that monitors the engine, gearbox and bow thruster.

Lieutenant Mathew Fuge said: ‘Our new simulator will ensure we can provide engineers with the necessary skills to effectively manage the Hunt Class engines, so that MCMVs can continue to be deployed in their primary role of identifying and clearing mines and explosives from seabeds all over the world.’

The new HMS Huntsman simulator gives trainees all the skills they need to operate MCMVs. Picture: PO Phot Nicola Harper

The training carried out inside the new simulators will equip officers with the skills to to operate, maintain, diagnose and repair the engines.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.