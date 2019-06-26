Royal Navy's 'oldest midshipman' says joining the reserves was 'one of the best decisions of his life'

HE MAY be the oldest Midshipman in the fleet but for 51-year-old Clive Bull, becoming a naval reservist has given him a new lease of life.

‘This is one of the best things I’ve ever done,’ said Midshipman Bull, who grew up in Fareham but now lives in Liphook with his wife, three childre and foster child.

‘When you get to a certain age you can pile on weight, you watch sport on television and that’s about it. So this has really challenged me and motivated me to go and stay fit.’

It’s not the first time Clive has served as a reservist – he spent eight years in the Territorial Army during his 20s before he had his became a father and turned to his full-time civilian career as a communications officer.

But as Clive said, he always missed his time in the military and was eager to join up. He joined the navy a few years ago, passing out from Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth as a Midshipman on July 1, 2018.

Since then he has completed his initial fleet time on board the £1bn destroyer HMS Defender and is preparing for his fleet board meeting in September where he hopes to be promoted to Sub Lieutenant.

He added: ‘I have had some fantastic training – worth about £20,000 – that’s training of leadership styles, how to cope under pressure. I’ve just loved every minute of it really.

‘It’s been a win-win for me and I hope it’s a win-win for the armed forces as well.’