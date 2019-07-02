Royal Navy’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary take strike action over pay

Have your say

THE Royal Navy’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) has confirmed industrial action has been taken over pay.

The RFA, the uniformed civilian branch of the Royal Navy which supports global logistical operations, will see action involving 700 workers who are fighting for pay justice following a 1.5 per cent pay rise.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have launched a campaign of action, including only working contracted hours, and not preparing food for social functions such as cocktail parties.

RMT members taking part in humanitarian or disaster relief operations or who are reacting to a military conflict are exempt from the action.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said last month: ‘It is disgraceful that our Royal Fleet Auxiliary members have had a derisory pay increase.’

A MOD spokesperson said: ‘The pay rise for Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel was set in accordance with treasury guidance.

‘The RFA will discuss remuneration for 2019/20 for RFA personnel.’