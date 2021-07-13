The MoD has confirmed that an investigation is under way into the death of the crew member of Type 23 frigate HMS Kent and their next of kin had been informed.

A MoD spokeswoman said: ‘It is with deep sadness that the Ministry of Defence can confirm that a Royal Navy sailor from HMS Kent died on July 10 2021.

‘The Ministry of Defence offers its condolences to the individual’s family and friends.

People wave from the shore as HMS Kent, a type 23 frigate, leaves Portsmouth Naval Base on the south coast of England, on May 1, 2021. - The HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will leave Portsmouth later to take part in exercises off Scotland before heading to the Indo-Pacific region for her first operational deployment. Accompanied by six royal navy ships, a submarine and carrying eight RAF and 10 US jets she will replace HMS Ocean as the fleet flagship. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

‘The ship’s company of HMS Kent are in our thoughts during this difficult time.

‘The individual’s next of kin have been informed and have requested privacy at this difficult time.

‘An investigation is under way and it would be inappropriate to comment any further while that is ongoing.’

It is understood the death will not affect the deployment of the carrier strike group.

Portsmouth-based HMS Kent is currently deployed along with the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as part of the carrier strike group which has been travelling through the Mediterranean before heading to the Indo-Pacific region.

The frigate recently visited Greece where senior figures from the Greek navy visited and the crew had a chance to tour a classic Greek warship.

It left Portsmouth on May 1 of this year.

