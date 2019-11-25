Royal Navy sailors become new guards of the royal family for the second time in history

SAILORS from the Royal Navy are now guarding the palaces of Britain’s monarchy for the second time in history after taking over duties today.

Sentry duties for the 104 officers and ratings started today at Buckingham Palace when, at 11am, the changing of the guard saw 1 Battalion Grenadier Guards replaced by a Royal Navy contingent of 35.

Changing of the guard. Photo: LPhot Rory Arnold

The Royal Navy will march out of Windsor Castle concluding their time as guardians of the palaces on the December 19.

Lieutenant Commander Richard Dobson, the officer commanding the Royal Navy guard, said: ‘This will be an intense and memorable experience for all of us at the end of several weeks of ceremonial duties training, just eight or nine days of it specifically on palace guarding, and could be regarded as the pinnacle of my professional career which began as a rating in 1990.

‘The instructors from the guards could not have been better, for those eight or nine days they really put us through our paces and prepared us thoroughly for our fit-for-role inspection last week enabling us to mount guards today.’

Palace duties for the sailors follows November parades at the Cenotaph and Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Royal Navy sailors stand guard. Photo: LPhot Rory Arnold

Only after they were concluded could training, mostly conducted on the HMS Excellent drill square in Portsmouth, focus on guarding.

Sailors representing three of the five fighting arms, the surface fleet, submarine service and fleet air arm are part of the guard.

The hard work continues all month with their time out of the public eye spent tending uniforms and rehearsing drills for whichever of the four palaces they are on duty at next.

Lt Cdr Dobson volunteered to lead the contingent when he discovered the Royal Navy was going to mount guards again having heard from colleagues about the success of the previous venture and sense of personal achievement and pride in being Captain of the Queen’s Guard.

The Senior Service last mounted guards in 2017 and jumped at the opportunity to do it again; the sailor most recently made Captain of the Queen’s Guard prior to that is thought to have been Sir Walter Raleigh in 1587.