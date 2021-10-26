About 80 sailors from frigate HMS Richmond were invited to the screening of No Time To Die while anchored in Goa, on India’s eastern coastline.

The screening was hosted by Panaji: Inox, an Indian multiplex chain.

‘Inox hosted a special screening for 80 naval officers. The screening was organised so that the company got a chance to witness their colleague, honorary Commander Daniel Craig's final outing as the British super spy James Bond,’ Inox Leisure said in a statement.

Undated film still handout from No Time To Die. Pictured: Daniel Craig as James Bond. Photo: PA

‘Daniel Craig was ranked as Honorary Commander in the Royal Navy – the same rank he shares with James Bond in the fictional world of the James Bond series of movies since 2006.’

Craig's last film as the legendary spy also features Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon, from Portsmouth.

‘Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for more than a decade, a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. Inox is proud and honoured to host the members of the oldest service in the British armed forces - the Royal Navy,’ Atul Bhandarkar, regional director at Inox Leisure, said.

HMS Richmond pictured at sea. Photo: Royal Navy

The news comes as the carrier strike group arrived in India as it begins working its way back towards Portsmouth.

The task force, led by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, is expected to return home before Christmas.

This week the 65,000-tonne warship and her embarked crew of 1,500 personnel spent time alongside in India for a series of defence engagement events.

As previously reported, the ship’s team of chefs were also treated by a special session with double Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia.

