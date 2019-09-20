Royal Navy sailors go to war against litterbugs in Gosport

YOUNG naval officers launched a maritime offensive – against litter.

Eight sailors from HMS Collingwood’s system engineering management course, took on the challenge of clearing rubbish from a four-mile stretch of coastline at Stokes Bay, in Gosport.

The squad of environment-loving officers managed to rid the beach of broken glass, marine rope, and even a disposable barbecue – complete with utensils and a ceramic plate.

Sub Lieutenant Kenny Saxon, who led the clear-up, and was proud of the team’s achievements.

He added ‘There are some inconsiderate people who litter the beaches and I think that it is important to make the trip to the beach the most enjoyable for all that visit.

‘The small act of decency to assist in this way can stop someone from being hurt by dangerous materials left

behind and will not only make it better for visitors but is also good for the wildlife in the area.’

The team have since returned to the classroom at Fareham’s HMS Collingwood to continue their naval studies.