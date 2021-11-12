Royal Navy sailors remember forces heroes killed in war during poignant drumhead service in Gosport
SAILORS at a naval base staged a poignant drumhead ceremony to honour all those killed defending their country.
Personnel from across HMS Sultan came together to mark all those who made the ultimate sacrifice during an Armistice Day service.
The short ceremony of remembrance, which uses neatly piled drums as an altar, was held with senior officers, including Captain John Voyce, HMS Sultan’s commanding officer.
A two-minute silence was staged before. Wreaths were later laid by bearers representing HMS Sultan, all civil servants and civilian personnel and by the youngest air and marine engineering trainees serving within the ship’s schools.
In addition, wreaths were laid by the families of marine engineers who had recently died and were also laid at memorials to those lost during the Falklands conflict and the Gosport Airfield Memorial.
The service came ahead of Remembrance Sunday events this weekend.
Sailors and Royal Navy and Royal Marine Volunteer Cadet Corp Cadets from HMS Sultan will join in acts of remembrance throughout the area, including services at Gosport War Memorial, the Fleet Air Arm Memorial and the sunken garden in Lee-on-the-Solent.