Royal Navy sailors to join Prince Harry at royal wedding in May

SAILORS from the Royal Navy will be part of a ceremonial guard of honour at Prince Harry’s wedding in May, it has been revealed.

A team of sailors will be among 250 members of the armed forces performing ceremonial duties for the big day, on May 19.

The navy will be drawing its contingent from its fleet of small ships and diving units and from the Royal Marines.

Portsmouth is home to Southern Diving Unit 2, as well as a majority of the navy’s fleet, including all six destroyers, minehunters, six Type 23 frigates and patrol ships.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach said: ‘I am proud that members of the armed forces have been asked to take part in the ceremonial celebrations taking place on the royal couple’s wedding day.

‘It is a happy occasion for the whole country and reminds us of the role the armed forces play in marking important events in the life of the nation.’

Prince Harry is commodore-in-chief of small ships and diving and he is also captain general Royal Marines.

He is marrying American actress Meghan Markle.