The four-acre flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth was packed full of crew for the ceremony, which took place in the waters of the Gulf.

The event saw the ship’s company as well as the embarked staff and squadrons muster to pay their respect for all those who have gone before them.

The tribute was led by The Reverend Ralph Barber, Chaplain HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of Captain Ian Feasey, Commanding Officer HMS Queen Elizabeth, after he laid a wreath during a Remembrance Sunday service on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth, whilst on deployment with the Carrier Strike Group 21(CSG21) as part of Operation Fortis. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.

The ceremony saw wreaths laid by Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander of the UK’s carrier strike group, Captain Ian Feasey, commanding pfficer HMS Queen Elizabeth, Brigadier General Simon Doran of the US Marine Corps and senior national representative to CSG and LETME Taranaivini Tuivaga.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the deployed flag ship for Carrier Strike Group 21(CSG21) which has seen the task group travel to 40 countries from around the world

The carrier strike group is expected to return to the UK in a matter of weeks.

Previous tributes were paid by sailors on frigate HMS Kent, who held a service for Armistice Day on Wednesday, while in the Indian Ocean.

Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of the ships company and staff during a Remembrance Sunday service on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth, whilst on deployment with the Carrier Strike Group 21(CSG21) as part of Operation Fortis. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.

Pictured: Reverend Ralph Barber leads the Remembrance Sunday service on board HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Pictured: Wreath bearers for the Remembrance Sunday Service on board HMS Queen Elizabeth whilst deployed on CSG21.

Pictured: Sailors gather for a memorial service on the flight deck of HMS Kent for Armistice Day 2021. Credit: LPhot Dan Rosenbaum, HMS Kent