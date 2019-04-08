Royal Navy ships from Portsmouth join huge international war game off the Scottish coast 

Have your say

ROYAL Navy warships have been ‘waging war’ as a major training exercise began.

More than 8,000 military personnel from 13 nations, nearly 40 ships and submarines and 60 aircraft, including the debut by the navy’s new F-35B stealth fighter, are taking part in Joint Warrior off the Scottish coast.

Portsmouth-based destroyer HMS Defender and frigate HMS Kent have been among the vessels involved in the enormous operation.

The ships have had to fend off fictional attacks from small craft, submarines and jets, while sailors tackle simulated floods and fires on their ships.

Kent’s 185 sailors have fired 27 simulated missiles to protect Albion, as well as 30 live shells from her mighty 4.5in gun.