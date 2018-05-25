Royal Navy veteran with PTSD tells how he was left homeless on Portsmouth’s streets

A ROYAL Navy veteran with PTSD has told of his ordeal of being homeless after leaving the military.

Retired Petty Officer, Chris Purcell, right, a veteran of the Falklands conflict and Gulf War, backed the Royal British Legion’s call to arms.

The now-57-year-old of Fratton found himself living on the streets of north Portsmouth for three months in the 1990s after the breakdown of his second marriage.

He said: ‘If you are considering leaving the Armed Forces you need to start thinking ahead and planning for the future.

‘Don’t wait until it’s too late – get help now. The support is there, through the likes of The Royal British Legion, but you need to consider your options months beforehand. Don’t leave it to the last minute and hope for the best.

‘The same goes for veterans. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. When I became homeless I just wasn’t aware of the support I could receive.

‘I think a part of me was also possibly too proud to ask for that support, but times have changed. If you need to talk, you can pick up the phone. If you need information you can look on the internet.’