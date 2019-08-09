Have your say

A ROYAL Navy warship and her crew are returning home to Portsmouth today after five months at sea.

HMS Westminster will be returning to Portsmouth Naval Base this afternoon after her stint on exercise with a Nato task group.

Pictured is HMS Westminster. Photo: LPhot Louise George

She will be met be families and loved ones at her homecoming ceremony, due to take place at about 2pm.

During Westminster’s time at sea, the Type 23 Duke-class frigate has taken part in exercises Trident Juncture, Baltic Protector and Dynamic Mongoose – an anti-submarine warfare training drill – in the Baltic Sea.

Commander Will Paston, Westminster's captain, said: ‘It's really good to build the strength of the Nato alliance in working together on these exercises.’

On her journey back to UK waters from the Arctic Circle, Westminster shadowed a Chinese warship through the English Channel.

Earlier this week, she visited London to exercise her Freedom of the City of Westminster.