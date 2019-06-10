Sheridan Smith says it was 'such an honour' to perform at Portsmouth D-Day commemorations

Sheridan Smith has said it was ‘such an honour’ to be asked to perform as part of the D-Day 75 commemorations in Portsmouth.

The actress and singer performed Second World War song When the Lights Go On Again at the commemorations on Southsea Common for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Sheridan Smith performing during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common in Portsmouth. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

As she sang, black and white wartime images were shown on a huge screen behind her.

US President Donald Trump, the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May were among the guests at last Wednesday’s service.

Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, she said it had been ‘such an honour’ to be asked to perform.

She said: ‘Originally I was going to do a play reading. There were lots of different actors doing play readings. Then they asked if I would end the show with We'll Meet Again. Then they asked if I would start it with When The Lights Go On.

‘All these Vera Lynn songs because, you know, she sang to the troops. It was such an honour. I was very, very nervous with Her Majesty there.

‘But it was such an honour. I stayed for hours afterwards meeting them all (the veterans). They showed me all their pictures. They are just such heroes, what they went through for all of us.’

Smith also told the show she would not be reprising the role of Ruth ‘Rudi’ Smith in the highly-anticipated Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The Bafta award-winning actress played the sister of James Corden's Smithy in the much-loved BBC drama.

Asked whether she could reveal any details about the project, the 37-year-old replied: ‘I wish. No, I'm not going to be in it, I think.’